Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.39% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

