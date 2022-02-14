Man Group plc Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.30% of Bruker worth $36,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $56.93 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.