Man Group plc Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

3M stock opened at $159.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $158.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.