Man Group plc Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $124.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.