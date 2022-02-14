Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $232.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.