Man Group plc Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,229 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

