Man Group plc Sells 32,330 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,330 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $152.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.77 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day moving average is $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

