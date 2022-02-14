Man Group plc Sells 38,212 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,212 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.49 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

