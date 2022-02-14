Man Group plc Sells 840,805 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Arch Capital Group worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,925,000 after buying an additional 194,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $943,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

