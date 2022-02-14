Manchester Management Co Llc Acquires 300,000 Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. 870,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,808. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

