Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $130.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

