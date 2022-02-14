Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $130.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
