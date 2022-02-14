Manitowoc (MTW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.
A number of research firms recently commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
