Manitowoc (MTW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Manitowoc by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

