ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.76. 9,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.