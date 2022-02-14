MAP Protocol (MAP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $691,244.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.21 million and $691,244.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

