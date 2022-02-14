Maple Market Cap Reaches $88.73 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $20.29 or 0.00046666 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $88.73 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00105751 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,372,459 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

