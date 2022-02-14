Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Reduced by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 308,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

