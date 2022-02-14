Maria A. Martinez Sells 10,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. 2,318,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

