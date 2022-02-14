MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. 229,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. MarineMax has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

