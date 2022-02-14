Mariner LLC Acquires 3,049 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.