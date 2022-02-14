Mariner LLC Acquires 8,565 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,057,000 after buying an additional 186,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

