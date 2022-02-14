Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.