Mariner LLC Buys 18,559 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81.

