Mariner LLC Buys 5,668 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONV stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.