Mariner LLC Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.