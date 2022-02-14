Mariner LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HP by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HP by 361.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

