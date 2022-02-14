Mariner LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,853 shares of company stock worth $7,501,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $219.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.