Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 146.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $155.65 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.