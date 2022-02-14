Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,121 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

