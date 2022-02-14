Mariner LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 37.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 175,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $87.65 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

