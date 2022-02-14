Mariner LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

PRU opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,434 shares of company stock valued at $20,814,931 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.