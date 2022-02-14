Mariner LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of PPG opened at $149.90 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

