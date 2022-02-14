Mariner LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

