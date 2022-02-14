Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 420,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

