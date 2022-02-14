Mariner LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

FND opened at $106.80 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.