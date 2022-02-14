Mariner LLC Purchases 4,468 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

