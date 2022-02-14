Mariner LLC Purchases 4,719 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $38.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

