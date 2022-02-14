Mariner LLC Purchases 4,734 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of O opened at $67.49 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

