Mariner LLC Purchases 986 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 74.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.72. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

