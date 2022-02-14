Mariner LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,270 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,254,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHP opened at $68.91 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.55) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $784.70.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

