Mariner LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,270 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,254,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BHP opened at $68.91 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.