Mariner LLC Sells 6,847 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $49.22 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

