Mariner LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,444 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 55.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 73,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.