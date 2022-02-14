Mark D. Papermaster Sells 20,180 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 130,211,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,006,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.