Mark D. Papermaster Sells 20,180 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 130,211,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,006,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
