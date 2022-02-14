Mark T. Mondello Sells 12,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.39. 1,463,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

