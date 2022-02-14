MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report $140.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.29 million to $146.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketWise.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

