Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 982,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 762,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

MKFG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06. Markforged has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

