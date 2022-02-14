Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,090. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.