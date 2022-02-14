Marlin (POND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.26 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $32.46 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.39 or 0.06906941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.63 or 0.99847583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

