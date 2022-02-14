Marshall Wace LLP Buys 52,332 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 360.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,332 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,658 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $304.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.79 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

