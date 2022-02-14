Martin J. Wygod Buys 4,800 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,800 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FORA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,983. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Get Forian alerts:

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forian by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forian by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Forian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forian by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the fourth quarter worth $497,000.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.