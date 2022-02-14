Masari Price Down 15% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $337,027.60 and approximately $66.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.82 or 0.06900746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00295846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00771248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00074680 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00411679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00219125 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

